5 Things To Know About BJJ Star Tammi Musumeci Before She Returns At ONE Fight Night 12

Tammi Musumeci isn’t an athlete who strives for the limelight, but the American sensation is one of the greatest Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners of her generation.

The 29-year-old could add to her incredible resume by going after gold in ONE Championship. With that ultimate goal in mind, she’ll face Amanda Alequin in a key strawweight submission grappling matchup at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video.

The old foes will face off at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, July 14, in a battle that could determine a challenger for the division’s inaugural World Title.

Here are five things you need to know about Musumeci before her contest goes down in North American primetime live from Bangkok, Thailand.

#1 She Comes From A Family Of Champions

The Musumeci name is synonymous with excellence in the grappling world.

Siblings Tammi and Mikey Musumeci started their training in BJJ more than 20 years ago, and the pair have taken title after title ever since.

Their shared love for the sport has been beneficial to both, with Tammi stating that having a lifelong training partner at home helped both of them excel.

As the older sister of the reigning ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion, she has inspired her younger brother. But that goes both ways, as Tammi also cites 27-year-old Mikey as her greatest influence.

#2 She’s One Of The Most Decorated Americans In BJJ History

Musumeci has already put together an incredible career in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

The New Jersey native has won five IBJJF World Championships at black belt – four no-gi and one gi – making her the joint-most decorated American in the sport’s history. In fact, the only compatriot who can match that tally is her younger brother, Mikey.

Along with the golds, Musumeci has also medaled at the World Championships seven other times and won the prestigious Pan-American Championships twice.

#3 She’s A Practicing Attorney

One of the most amazing facts about Musumeci’s success in BJJ is that she has always juggled it with her career in the intense world of law.

She is a qualified attorney, graduating from the University of Nevada in 2020, and practices full-time.

Most elite athletes would choose to focus solely on their sport, but Musumeci still wishes to fulfill her professional goals in other areas.

#4 She’s Ahead In Her Friendly Rivalry With Alequin

Musumeci’s upcoming opponent, Amanda Alequin, is not a stranger.

As well as being former training partners, the pair have met twice in competition, with the five-time BJJ World Champion currently up 2-0.

Those wins came on the same night at a WNO Tournament in 2021, with Musumeci getting the nod by decision both times.

Interestingly, the Pedigo Submission Fighting representative also submitted fellow ONE star Danielle Kelly at the same event.

#5 She Likes To Spend Time Outdoors

With so much going on in her life, it’s hard to imagine there’s time for many more activities, but when she has free time, Musumeci prefers to be out in nature.

Now based in Las Vegas, the grappling sensation likes to walk in the Nevada outdoors and go fishing when she gets the chance.

Failing that, playing video games with her friends is her other preferred way to relax.

