West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Relative Appears Before ED In Coal Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate has also questioned Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee's nephew, and his wife Rujira in the case.

Maneka Gambhir, the sister-in-law of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, appeared before ED on Monday PTI photo

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 4:25 pm

A relative of senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in a case related to an alleged coal scam.

Maneka Gambhir, Abhishek's sister-in-law, appeared before the ED after she was handed over the summons by ED at the Kolkata airport on Saturday after she was denied from taking an international flight. Abhishek is the nephew of TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

This is the second time that Gambhir reached ED office as earlier she reached the ED office at 12:30 am on Monday. That was because of the mistake in the summon which mentioned the time as 12:30 am instead of pm. The ED then issued fresh summons to Gambhir. When Gambhir reached the ED office at Sunday midnight, she posed for a picture before the locked office along with the ED notice. She was accompanied by a lawyer.

Gambhir, who was then asked to appear by 2 pm on Monday, reached the ED office at CGO complex in Salt Lake around 12.40 pm.

The Calcutta High Court had in August directed the ED to question Gambhir at its regional office in Kolkata and not in Delhi, and also not to take coercive steps against her till the next date of hearing.

Gambhir had challenged an ED summons that asked her to appear before it in Delhi on September 5 in connection with the alleged coal scam case, and had sought direction from the court to the agency to allow her to appear before it in Kolkata, where she claimed she resides.

The ED had earlier questioned Abhishek and his wife Rujira in connection with the case. 

(With PTI inputs)

