Speaking at the 5th convocation of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow, Adityanath said, "Remember, this is the very same Uttar Pradesh where, on June 12, (1975) the High Court annulled the election of the person occupying the most powerful office in India. And, in direct response to that, an Emergency was imposed across the country just 13 days later."