Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

TRS Issues Public Notice On The Name Change Of The Party

In Telangana, the ruling TRS has announced that its name will be changed to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and asked the public to submit objections to the Election Commission (EC).

TRS Issues Public Notice On The Name Change Of The Party
TRS Issues Public Notice On The Name Change Of The Party Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 7:53 pm

The ruling TRS in Telangana on Monday issued a public notice about the change of its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and asked the members of the public to send to the Election Commission (EC) objections, if any, to the proposed new name.

The notice was published in newspapers here.

"If anyone has any objection to the proposed new name they may send their objection with reasons thereof," to the EC official concerned within 30 days, the notice said.

Seeking to expand its electoral footprint beyond Telangana, the  Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on October 5 changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). 

Tags

National TRS Election Commission Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) TRS Government Newspaper TRS Working President K T Rama Rao Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live