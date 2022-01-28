Temples In Karnataka Will Be Freed From Government Control: Minister

Temples in Karnataka will be provided autonomous status and freed from the control of the government, state Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said on Friday.



Addressing a felicitation function organised by the district BJP on his appointment as the new Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge minister, Kumar said the BJP government has already enacted legislation against forcible religious conversion and cow slaughter.



The government will also free the temples from the state government’s control. A scheme will be chalked out for the comprehensive development of DK district within ten years after consultation with people’s representatives, he said.



BJP DK unit chief Sudarshan Moodbidri, MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Dr Bharat Shetty and city mayor Premanand Shetty were among those present.

With PTI inputs.