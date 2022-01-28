Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Temples In Karnataka Will Be Freed From Government Control: Minister

BJP DK unit chief Sudarshan Moodbidri, MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Dr Bharat Shetty and city mayor Premanand Shetty were among those present. PTI MVG

Temples In Karnataka Will Be Freed From Government Control: Minister
temple -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 9:22 pm

Temples in Karnataka will be provided autonomous status and freed from the control of the government, state Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar said on Friday.


Addressing a felicitation function organised by the district BJP on his appointment as the new Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge minister, Kumar said the BJP government has already enacted legislation against forcible religious conversion and cow slaughter.


The government will also free the temples from the state government’s control. A scheme will be chalked out for the comprehensive development of DK district within ten years after consultation with people’s representatives, he said.

Related stories

Finance Ministry Allows 2 States To Borrow Additional Rs 7,309 Crore For Power Sector Reforms

8 Terrorists Named In NIA Chargesheet In ISIS-Kerala Module Case

'Bollywood Park', 'Dinosaur Park' Get South Delhi Civic Body Nod For Creation


BJP DK unit chief Sudarshan Moodbidri, MLAs Vedavyas Kamath and Dr Bharat Shetty and city mayor Premanand Shetty were among those present.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Temples Karnataka Karnataka Government India BJP
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Delta Dominates Covid Third Wave In Karnataka, Shows Genome Sequenced Samples: Minister

Delta Dominates Covid Third Wave In Karnataka, Shows Genome Sequenced Samples: Minister

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

Nagpur: Man Kills Alcoholic After Argument Outside Warehouse

Odisha Court Sentences Man To 20 Years In Jail For Raping Differently Abled Child

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway