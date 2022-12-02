Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Tamil Nadu: Scheduled Caste Students Forced To Clean Toilets In Government School, Case Registered

Home National

Tamil Nadu: Scheduled Caste Students Forced To Clean Toilets In Government School, Case Registered

The children's parents have filed a complaint with the police. A case has been registered under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, besides invoking the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Dalits in Tamil Nadu sit before wall paintings of Ambedkar and Periyar (Representative image)
Dalits in Tamil Nadu sit before wall paintings of Ambedkar and Periyar (Representative image) Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 12:54 pm

Tamil Nadu police have initiated a search and arrest operation for the Headmistress of a government school in the state's Erode district after she allegedly forced six children belonging to the scheduled caste community to clean a school toilet. 

Complaint filed under SC/ST Act

The children's parents have filed a complaint with the police. A case has been registered under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, besides invoking the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

As per a complaint filed by Jayanthi, the mother of a class five student, the "HM Ms Geetha Rani singled out only SC children to clean the toilet," NDTV reported. 

SC students being targeted

Jayanthi says she was made aware of this after her son had contracted dengue and was hospitalised recently. "When I asked him how he got dengue, my son said he was bitten by mosquitos when he handled bleaching powder and cleaned the toilet daily", she said.

"Last week, a parent saw them coming out of the toilet with sticks and mugs. When asked, they said they cleaned the toilet, and that the headmistress asked them to do it. 40 children study in that class, and most of them are our scheduled castes children. She has asked only our children to do this," she added.

A police official confirmed the violation and told NDTV that "The head mistress of the panchayat union school at Palakarai is absconding. We have formed special teams to arrest her. Investigation is on."

Tags

National Dalits Scheduled Castes And Scheduled Tribes (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act Scheduled Castes Tamil Nadu Caste Discrimination
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Assam To Rope In Celebs For Spreading Messages On HIV Prevention: Minister

Assam To Rope In Celebs For Spreading Messages On HIV Prevention: Minister

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar