Smart Investments In Youth Lead To Rich Dividends In Adulthood

Giving priority to the well-being of young people is both a moral imperative and a strategic investment in the future prosperity, stability, and resilience of countries and societies worldwide. Globally, 1.8 billion people are between the ages of 10 and 24 years, and India is home to the largest youth population. This means more than 250 million young people will enter the workforce in India over the next decade. But only when they are healthy and happy can they truly understand themselves and their aspirations and fully contribute to their personal growth and the growth of the nation.