Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
SC Seeks Report From CBI On Ex-Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy's Plea To Visit Bellary In Karnataka

SC Seeks Report From CBI On Ex-Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy's Plea To Visit Bellary In Karnataka

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 7:16 pm

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a report from the CBI on a plea filed by mining baron and former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy to visit and stay for four weeks in his native district Bellary to meet his daughter who has delivered a child recently. 

Reddy, accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case, has been out on bail since 2015 and several conditions including prohibiting him from visiting Bellary in Karnataka and Ananthpur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh were imposed by the apex court in its order.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari asked CBI to enquire into the issue and submit a report by Friday.

"Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for the petitioner, has prayed to permit the applicant/petitioner to visit Bellary at least for four weeks from today as his daughter has delivered a child only two days back.

"Let the CBI enquire into the same and report to this court tomorrow. For orders, list tomorrow," the bench said.

Reddy was granted conditional bail by the apex court in January 2015 after spending more than three years in jail.

Reddy and his brother-in-law B V Srinivas Reddy, managing director of the Obalapuram Mining Company (OMC), were arrested by CBI on September 5, 2011, from Bellary and brought to Hyderabad.

The company is accused of changing mining lease boundary markings and indulging in illegal mining in the Bellary Reserve Forest area, spread over Bellary in Karnataka and the Ananthpur district of Andhra Pradesh.

While granting bail, the top court had directed him to surrender his passport before the concerned trial court and not to leave the country without the permission of the trial judge.

-With PTI Input

