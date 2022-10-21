Police Commemoration Day: Maharashtra CM Pays Tribute; State Sees 264 Police Deaths In One Year

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday paid floral tributes to 264 police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty in the past one year. These comprise 202 from the constabulary and 62 officers, an official said.

Shinde was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, during the visit to the memorial in Naigaon in central Mumbai to mark 'Police Commemoration Day'.

On the occasion, a special guard of honour was given to the fallen heroes. The day is marked as 'Martyr's Day' in police units across the country to honour 10 police personnel who sacrificed their lives while valiantly fighting Chinese aggression in north eastern Ladakh in 1959. \

(With PTI inputs)