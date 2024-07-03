National

Manipur, Central Agencies, NEET: PM Modi Speaks On Contentious Issues In Rajya Sabha Speech | Top Quotes

As PM Modi continues his speech in the upper house, the opposition has now staged a walkout.

Sansad TV
Opposition Sloganeering Interrupts Modi's Speech Once Again | Watch LIVE Photo: Sansad TV
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address was once again was met with heavy sloganeering from the opposition. A day after the ruckus in the Lok Sabha, opposition bloc INDIA continued their sloganeering in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

WATCH PM Modi In Rajya Sabha LIVE

PM Modi began his address by making a few jibes towards the Congress-led opposition bloc - INDIA. The prime minister stated that the people of India have trusted the NDA mandate once again and voted for the government for a third term.

Deeming it a historic feat, Modi added that the NDA government will work and uphold and "lighthouse" of the country - the Constitution.

Opposition Walks Out, Chants 'Jhooth Bolna Band Karo' During PM's Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha was met with heavy sloganeering from the opposition today. During the speech, the opposition bloc could be heard chanting "jhooth bolna band karo" towards Modi.

After the opposition staged a walkout, PM Modi replied to the chant and said - "jhooth bolne walo ki satya sunne ki taaqat nahi hoti" (Those who lie do not have the strength to hear the truth)

VP And RS Chairman Dhankar Slams Opposition For Ruckus

Vice President and the Speaker of the Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankar slammed the opposition for creating a ruckus during the prime minister's speech and called on the MPs to respect their oath.

The VP added that the constitution is not meant for holding, but is meant to be followed by all Indians, especially politicians.

From Congress' Attacks To Push For Viksit Bharat: Top Quotes From PM Modi's Speech

On eradicating poverty - "When India becomes the world's third-largest economy, its effect will be on every sphere.. a lot of development and advancement opportunities will come... when India becomes world's third-largest economy, it will have unprecedented impact globally," said PM Modi.

Third NDA Government In A Row - "In the history of independent India & parliamentary journey, It has happened after many decades that the public has given the mandate to a government for the third consecutive time. After 60 years, it has happened that the government has returned after being in power for 10 years. I realise this is not an ordinary thing. Some people deliberately tried to black out this decision given by the public."

On Congress' 1/3rd Government jibe - "We have completed 10 years now and there is 20 more to go. So, we have completed 1/3rd, 2/3rd remains. So, 'unke muh mein ghee shakkar' for his prophecy. This opportunity given to us for the third time by the people of the country is to realise 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat. We feel proud of the wisdom and intelligence of the people of this country, in these elections. They defeated propaganda. They prioritised performance. They rejected the politics of deceit and put stamp of victory on the politics of trust. "

On Farmers' Scheme - "During Congress’s tenure, there was a scheme for Rs 60,000 crore farmers' loan waiver but names of the needy small farmers were not even included in the list of beneficiaries."

On Gender Crimes And Women Empowerment - "The Opposition's selective attitude on atrocities against women is very worrying...I have seen a video from Bengal on social media where a woman was being beaten...The incident which happened in Sandeshkhali....But even the senior leaders (of the opposition) have not said a word about it...,

"India has taken decisive steps towards women-led development and today we are its results. We have also worked in the areas of women's health, sanitation and wellness."

On Emergency - "If this election was to save the Constitution, then the people of the nation chose us for it...1977 election saved the Constitution..."

On CBI, ED Arrests - "I am saying without hesitation, I have given full authority to central agencies to take strict action against corrupt and corruption... government won't interfere anywhere given that they work honestly and for the honest".

"For me, the fight against corruption is not the scale for electoral wins or losses. I am not fighting corruption to win or lose elections. This is my mission, my conviction. I believe that corruption is one such termite that has hollowed out the nation. I am working wholeheartedly to free this country of corruption and to build hatred against corruption in the minds of common people".

On Manipur - "More than 500 people arrested, over 11,000 FIRs filed in Manipur; situation returning to normal in most parts".

The amount of work we have done in the northeast region in the last 5 years would have taken 20 years for Congress to do."

On Paper Leaks - "Congress should not politicise the issue. They are playing with the future of the youth by doing so".

"I assure youth that govt will not spare those playing with their future".

On Jammu and Kashmir - "Fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is in its last stage; terrorism, separatism waning"

