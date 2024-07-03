Manipur, Central Agencies, NEET: PM Modi Speaks On Contentious Issues In Rajya Sabha Speech | Top Quotes

On Congress' 1/3rd Government jibe - "We have completed 10 years now and there is 20 more to go. So, we have completed 1/3rd, 2/3rd remains. So, 'unke muh mein ghee shakkar' for his prophecy. This opportunity given to us for the third time by the people of the country is to realise 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat. We feel proud of the wisdom and intelligence of the people of this country, in these elections. They defeated propaganda. They prioritised performance. They rejected the politics of deceit and put stamp of victory on the politics of trust. "