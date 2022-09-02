Friday, Sep 02, 2022
On Day 1 Of Latest Gujarat Visit, Kejriwal Prays At Dwarkadhish Temple

Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Friday offered prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish temple in Devbhumi Dwarka district on the first day of his latest two-day visit to Gujarat.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Sep 2022 9:40 pm

Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Friday offered prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish temple in Devbhumi Dwarka district on the first day of his latest two-day visit to Gujarat.

After addressing a poll campaign rally in the town, Kejriwal visited the ancient temple, also known as Jagat Mandir, in the evening and paid obeisance to Lord Krishna, said an AAP release.

On Saturday, he will be in Surendranagar town in the Saurashtra region to attend a 'townhall' meeting of sarpanches and 'village computer entrepreneurs' who work in eGram centers to deliver services to rural citizens, said the statement.

Before wrapping up his Gujarat trip, Kejriwal will visit Surat in the evening to take part in 'aarti' at a Ganesh pandal, which has been set up outside the party's office in the Seemada Naka area and named 'AAP Ka Raja'.

Notably, Gujarat AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya was allegedly attacked two days back by a group of men outside this Ganesh pandal.

(Inputs from PTI)


