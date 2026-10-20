Must Unite Against ‘Enemies Of The Country’, Says PM Modi At Dussehra Event

Modi urged political parties and institutions to unite against India’s enemies.
He identified divisive forces and hostility towards Indian culture as threats.
He described Ram Rajya as governance ensuring justice, opportunity and public welfare.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged political parties and national institutions to unite against the “enemies of the country”, identifying them as forces that harm India, divide society and show hostility towards its culture.
Addressing Dussehra celebrations at the IP Extension Utsav Ground in New Delhi, Modi said national interest should guide collective action.
“Our thoughts must align, our committees—that is, all the institutions of the nation, all political parties must stand together for the national interest. We must proceed with this very spirit; we must fight together against the enemies of the country. The forces that harm the nation, the people who divide society, the mindset that hates our culture. These are the enemies of the country,” he said.
Modi also said India was reclaiming its identity after centuries of foreign invasions and exploitation.
Extending Vijayadashami greetings, he said the festival represented the victory of truth over evil and that villages and cities across India were immersed in Ramlila celebrations.
“On Vijayadashami, I offer my salutations at the feet of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Janaki, and Bajrangbali. I extend my heartfelt wishes for Vijayadashami to all my countrymen,” he said.
Describing “Ram Rajya” as an ideal of governance centred on justice and public welfare, Modi said power should serve citizens.
“Ram Rajya means a form of governance where no one faces discrimination, everyone receives justice, all have equal opportunities, and the purpose of power is not to rule but to work for public welfare. This is the ideal of Lord Rama,” he said.
He urged people to regard citizens as “Janardan”, a manifestation of God, and follow the principle of “Nagrik Devo Bhava”, or every citizen is divine.
Modi said Ramlila performances preserved Lord Ram’s ideals and affirmed the victory of truth over falsehood.
“Across the country, Ramlilas are being staged—a tradition that keeps the ideals of Lord Shri Ram alive. It is a proclamation of the end of tyranny and terror, and a testament to the belief in the triumph of eternal truth over falsehood,” he said.
He added that devotion to Lord Ram rested on the values he represented, alongside his victory over Ravana.
“This country, its culture, and its ancestors have worshiped Lord Shri Ram for thousands of years. This faith is not only because Shri Ram defeated the demon king Ravana. This faith is also because Lord Ram gave us such ideals which are incomparable in the history of humanity,” Modi said.