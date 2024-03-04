ISRO Chief S Somanath Makes Shocking Cancer Diagnosis Revelation

He added that at that time he did not have a clear understanding about it.

S Somanath said it was two months later, on the day of the launch of Aditya-L1, that he found out about the issue. “On the day Aditya-L1 was launched, I conducted a scan in the morning of that day. That was when I realised that I had a growth in my stomach. I gained a clue about it as soon as the launch occurred,” the ISRO chief said.