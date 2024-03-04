National

ISRO Chief S Somanath Makes Shocking Cancer Diagnosis Revelation

In an interview, ISRO chief S Somanath revealed that on the day Aditya-L1 was launched, he conducted a scan in the morning of that day and realised that he had a growth in his stomach.

March 4, 2024
In a shocking revelation, the chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somanath, told in an interview that he was diagnosed with cancer on the day of the launch of the solar mission Aditya-L1.

Aditya-L1, India's first solar observatory, was launched on September 2 last year towards the Sun-Earth Lagrangian point 1 and was placed in the intended orbit around the L1 point on January 6, after four months of journey in space.

ISRO Chief S Somanath Reveals He Had Cancer

In a Malayalam interview with Tarmak Media House, ISRO chief S Somanath revealed that he had been dealing with some health issues during the launch of India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3.

He added that at that time he did not have a clear understanding about it.

S Somanath said it was two months later, on the day of the launch of Aditya-L1, that he found out about the issue. “On the day Aditya-L1 was launched, I conducted a scan in the morning of that day. That was when I realised that I had a growth in my stomach. I gained a clue about it as soon as the launch occurred,” the ISRO chief said.

He underwent a scan in Chennai later to confirm the problem. Subsequent tests within 2-3 days confirmed a hereditary disease and then he underwent an operation, he said in the interview, adding that now he is cured of cancer.

“Following Aditya-L1, I was advised to undergo an operation. The operation was performed. After that, I underwent chemotherapy,” he said.

S Somanath said he shared the news with both his immediate family and close relatives and "was able to alleviate" his fears.

“But now, I perceive cancer and its treatment as a solution, adding that the he wants to give out the message that it is not incurable. “I will be undergoing regular check-ups every year. I will be undergoing scans. But now, I am completely cured. I have resumed my duties,” he said.

ISRO

