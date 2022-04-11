Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Receives Special Honour At US Defense Department HQ

Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar arrived in Washington DC on Sunday to attend the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Receives Special Honour At US Defense Department HQ
Rajnath Singh and Lloyd Austin Raksha Mantri Office on Twitter

Updated: 11 Apr 2022 8:29 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday received an “enhanced honour cordon” at the Pentagon as he arrived at US Defense Department headquarters in Washington DC for bilateral talks with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin.

The enhanced honour is reserved for valued guests and visitors. During normal honour cordon, visitors are greeted at the Pentagon stairs and welcomed with handshakes before proceeding inside the building. During the enhanced honour cordon that Singh received, national anthems are played. 

Following the enhanced honour cordon on the steps of the Pentagon at its historic River Side entrance, Austin and Singh walked inside the building for the talks where the two leaders discussed bilateral defence engagement, trade, Indo-Pacific and the global situation in the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict. 

Singh along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Washington DC on Sunday to attend the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue scheduled later today. Thhis is the first 2+2 dialogue being hosted by the Biden Administration.

Before the 2+2 meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden. The two leaders will discuss the Indo-Pacific region, the situation in Ukraine, latest developments in South Asia in addition to various aspects of the India-US bilateral relationship.

With PTI inputs

