Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Receives Special Honour At US Defense Department HQ

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday received an “enhanced honour cordon” at the Pentagon as he arrived at US Defense Department headquarters in Washington DC for bilateral talks with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin.

The enhanced honour is reserved for valued guests and visitors. During normal honour cordon, visitors are greeted at the Pentagon stairs and welcomed with handshakes before proceeding inside the building. During the enhanced honour cordon that Singh received, national anthems are played.

Following the enhanced honour cordon on the steps of the Pentagon at its historic River Side entrance, Austin and Singh walked inside the building for the talks where the two leaders discussed bilateral defence engagement, trade, Indo-Pacific and the global situation in the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh holds bilateral meeting with his US counterpart @SecDef, Mr. Lloyd Austin in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/6PlnDr55l2 — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) April 11, 2022

Singh along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Washington DC on Sunday to attend the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue scheduled later today. Thhis is the first 2+2 dialogue being hosted by the Biden Administration.

Before the 2+2 meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual interaction with US President Joe Biden. The two leaders will discuss the Indo-Pacific region, the situation in Ukraine, latest developments in South Asia in addition to various aspects of the India-US bilateral relationship.

With PTI inputs