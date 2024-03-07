National

Bengaluru Cafe Blast: New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect Boarding BMTC Bus | WATCH

As per the video on social media, the suspect of the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast was seen entering into the cafe at 11.34am and exiting at 11.43 am before walking to a bus stop over a kilometre away for his escape using public buses.

Outlook Web Desk
March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
CCTV footage shows the Bengaluru cafe blast suspect boarding a BMTC bus
In connection with the recent bomb blast at Bengaluru's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe, a fresh CCTV footage has emerged on social media showing the suspect arriving on a public bus at a bus stop, which is about 100 metres from the cafe, at around 10.45am.

As per the video, the suspect entered into the cafe at 11.34 am, exited at 11.43 am before walking to a bus stop over a kilometre away for his escape using public buses.

NIA Investigation Underway, Cash Reward Announced

Earlier this week, the investigation into the blast at the cafe was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

NIA on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the suspected 'bomber'. They also mentioned that the informant's identity would not de disclosed.

About The Blast

At least 10 people were injured in the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookfield in East Bengaluru on March 1.

The explosion is suspected to have been carried out through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Soon after the blast, the Karnataka Police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act.

