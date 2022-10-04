IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Scores: IND Win The Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to field first. The series is already in the bag for the Men In Blue, having won the first two games. Follow India vs South Africa 3rd T20I live.
Series already in pocket, the Indian bowlers await another tough test against South Africa in the third and final T20I game in Indore on Tuesday. Having sealed their first-ever series against South Africa at home, Indian team management has decided to rest its premier batter Virat Kohli and vice-captain KL Rahul for the final game. Suryakumar Yadav is in a league of his own and seems to be batting at a much higher level than his teammates. Rishabh Pant is yet to bat in the series and though Dinesh Karthik got seven balls in the second T20I, he too would be hoping to get a hit in the middle. Despite the series loss, there has been plenty of positives for the visitors in the batting department. Continuing his menacing form this year, David Miller smashed an unbeaten hundred while Quinton de Kock got much needed runs before the T20 World Cup. Get live cricket scores and updates of IND vs SA, third T20I.
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
India recieved a major blow ahead of the T20 World Cup with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to a back injury. Bumrah's absence will certainly affect India's chances in the marquee event in Australia as death bowling still remains a grey area. Either Deepak Chahar or Mohammed Shami is likely to replace Bumrah.
The biggest concern for the Proteas is the form of their skipper Temba Bavuma, who is yet to score a run in the series. He was out for a duck in both the games.
With both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul rested, it is expected that standby batter Shreyas Iyer will replace Kohli for the final game in the playing XI. With Rahul also rested, either Suryakumar Yadav or Rishabh Pant will open alongside with Rohit Sharma.
Hello and welcome to the third and final T20 of the series between India and South Africa from Indore. This is the final T20I for both teams before the World Cup in Australia later this month.
Guwahati ✅#TeamIndia have arrived at Indore for their final T20I against South Africa. #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/c55OMTaa9E— BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2022
