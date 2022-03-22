Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and discussed the conflict in Ukraine in detail, reiterating India’s call for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

Modi emphasised India's belief in respect for international law, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries as the basis of the contemporary world order, according to a statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Boris said they discussed the "grave" situation in Ukraine and agreed that Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected.

Today @narendramodi and I spoke about the grave situation in Ukraine and agreed its sovereignty must be respected.



The UK-India relationship continues to go from strength to strength, and we'll build on our trade, security & business ties in the coming weeks and months.

Besides Ukraine, Modi and Boris also discussed issues of bilateral interests and cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, investments, defence and security, and people-to-people relations.

India's MEA said, "Prime Minister Modi expressed his satisfaction at the positive momentum in the ongoing negotiations on the bilateral Free Trade Agreement. He also appreciated the progress in implementing the 'India-UK Roadmap 2030' adopted during the Virtual Summit between both leaders last year."

Modi also invited Boris to India at an early date as per mutual convenience.

Boris was scheduled to visit India as chief guest at Republic Day last year but his visit was postponed because of worsening coronavirus situation in UK at the time. The visit was again called off in April because of coronavirus.