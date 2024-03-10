Turkish Police Detain 33 People Accused Of Plotting Attacks Ahead Of Local Elections, Official Says

Turkish police detained 33 people suspected of ties to the Islamic State group who were allegedly preparing attacks ahead of the country's local elections later this month, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Sunday.

The suspects were “preparing and searching for action before the upcoming local elections,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter. Nationwide elections are due to be held on March 31.

Counter-terrorism police in Sakarya in northwest Turkey recovered weapons, cash and “organizational documents” during raids.