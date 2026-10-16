Mahrah Al Nahyan received a two-year community order and a £5,000 fine after pleading guilty to child neglect.
Prosecutors said a three-year-old was left unattended near moving traffic in west London while Al Nahyan was unconscious.
The court heard about cocaine use in the days before the incident and Al Nahyan’s plans for continued addiction treatment.
A child neglect case involving Mahrah Al Nahyan, a 32-year-old woman connected by marriage to Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, has drawn attention after a London court heard how a three-year-old was left unattended near a busy road while the adults nearby were unconscious. Al Nahyan pleaded guilty to child neglect following the incident on June 13, 2026, and received a two-year community order with a rehabilitation requirement.
The case was heard at Southwark Crown Court, where prosecutors described the circumstances in which members of the public found Al Nahyan and a man unconscious in west London. The child, who was barefoot and playing with a scooter, was close to moving traffic. The court also heard evidence concerning cocaine use in the days before the incident, while the defence presented an account of Al Nahyan’s condition and her subsequent treatment.
Al Nahyan’s connection to Abu Dhabi’s ruling family has contributed to the interest in the case. But the proceedings centred on the child’s safety, the circumstances that led to the neglect charge and the sentence imposed after her guilty plea.
Mahrah Al Nahyan And Her Connection To Abu Dhabi
Mahrah Al Nahyan, 32, is connected through marriage to the Al Nahyan family, which rules Abu Dhabi, the largest of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Abu Dhabi is the country’s capital, and its ruler, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is also the UAE’s president.
The family occupies a central position in Abu Dhabi’s political leadership. Al Nahyan’s reported financial circumstances have also featured in coverage of the court proceedings. The Times reported that she receives a monthly allowance of around £8,000.
Beyond these details, the three reports provide limited verified information about her personal history. They do not establish a detailed account of her upbringing, education or wider family relationships. It would therefore be inappropriate to draw conclusions about her personal life or official status from her family connection alone.
That connection helps explain why a case heard in a London court has attracted attention outside Britain. However, the legal proceedings were concerned with the circumstances in which the child was left without adequate supervision, rather than Al Nahyan’s position within the family.
The Incident That Led To The Court Case
On June 13, 2026, Al Nahyan was discovered slumped against railings in west London. A man who was unconscious was close by, while the three-year-old was barefoot and playing with a scooter near a busy road. Based on accounts of the proceedings, members of the public stepped in and got in touch with the police.
Prosecutor Rio Pahlavanpour told Southwark Crown Court that passers-by had noticed the child was unattended and appeared to be near moving traffic. The prosecution said Al Nahyan remained unconscious for around 30 minutes.
Footage of the incident, obtained by the Crown Prosecution Service, showed Al Nahyan slumped against the railings with her head bowed. The reports also described footage showing the unconscious man lying in a doorway nearby.
The court heard that the child had run towards the road while chasing a piece of paper, prompting a member of the public to intervene. Judge Jeremy Johnson KC referred to the risks the child faced in those circumstances, including the possibility of serious injury, becoming lost or being harmed by a stranger.
The prosecution’s account focused on the absence of adult supervision and the intervention required to protect the child. These circumstances formed the basis of the neglect case, which concluded with Al Nahyan’s guilty plea.
Cocaine Evidence, The Defence And The Sentence
The court heard that Al Nahyan had taken cocaine in the days before the incident. Police found drug paraphernalia in her bags, but no illicit substances were recovered. The discovery of paraphernalia should not be confused with the recovery of drugs.
Stephen Vullo KC, Al Nahyan’s defence lawyer, told the court that she had not taken cocaine on June 13. He said she was exhausted after using the drug in the preceding days. This was the defence’s explanation of her condition, distinct from the prosecution’s account of the incident and the risks to the child.
Al Nahyan pleaded guilty to one count of child neglect at Southwark Crown Court. During sentencing, Judge Johnson KC said that, without the intervention of strangers, there was a serious risk that the child could have been seriously injured or worse. His remarks addressed the potential consequences of leaving the toddler unattended near traffic.
The court imposed a two-year community order that includes a rehabilitation requirement. The Times reported that Al Nahyan was also fined £5,000 and ordered to pay £1,000 in prosecution costs.
The court also heard about Al Nahyan’s treatment following the incident. She had been receiving treatment for drug addiction at the Priory clinic in Woking, Surrey, since July. Vullo told the court that she intended to complete a three-month programme before moving to the Guildford area, where she planned to continue treatment as a day patient and attend Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
Her lawyer told the court that she had shown “significant remorse and resolve to overcome her addiction”. This was part of the defence’s submission during sentencing, rather than an independent assessment of her recovery.
The case has attracted attention because of the combination of a child neglect conviction, the circumstances described in court and Al Nahyan’s connection to Abu Dhabi’s ruling family. The sentence reflects the outcome of the proceedings, while the details of her treatment and future plans were presented to the court by her defence. The available reports provide a record of the case and its outcome, but do not establish a fuller account of Al Nahyan’s private life or the family’s response.