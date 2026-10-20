At least 14 people were killed and seven injured after an illegal gold mine collapsed in the Chambero sector of Santa Bárbara de Iscuandé in southwestern Colombia.
Search and rescue operations have concluded, while regional authorities are urging the national government to accelerate efforts to formalise small-scale and informal mining.
The disaster follows another fatal mining accident in Nariño province in August, when 13 people died, highlighting persistent safety risks in the sector.
At least 14 people were killed and seven others injured after an illegal gold mine collapsed in southwestern Colombia, local authorities said on Monday, October 19. The incident occurred in the rural Chambero sector of Santa Bárbara de Iscuandé municipality in Nariño province, a remote region where informal mining operations often function without adequate safety measures. Search and rescue operations have concluded, Nariño Governor Luis Alfonso Escobar said.
The collapse has renewed concerns about the dangers facing workers in Colombia’s unregulated mining sector, where inadequate infrastructure and limited oversight contribute to fatal accidents. Regional authorities have called on the national government to accelerate efforts to formalise small-scale and informal mining, improve working conditions and strengthen safety standards.
Rescue Operations End As Authorities Assess Toll
The collapse took place near Santa Bárbara de Iscuandé, a municipality surrounded by dense rainforest and accessible mainly by boat or small aircraft. The area's remoteness poses significant challenges for emergency responders, including the movement of personnel and supplies.
Escobar confirmed that search and rescue operations had ended. Authorities reported 14 deaths and seven injuries, although the available reports did not provide a detailed breakdown of the victims or the circumstances that led to the collapse. The regional government described the incident as another reminder of the risks associated with informal mining.
The National Mining Agency and the Ministry of Mines and Energy have been urged to work with regional authorities to accelerate the formalisation of illegal and small-scale mining operations. Formalisation can bring such activities under regulatory oversight, helping establish safety requirements, improve working conditions and make operators accountable for compliance.
However, the latest disaster highlights the difficulties of enforcing mining regulations in remote areas, where economic dependence on gold extraction and limited state oversight can make unsafe operations difficult to eliminate.
Repeat Accidents Highlight Risks Of Informal Mining
The collapse is the second deadly mining accident reported in Nariño province in less than three months. In August, 13 people died in a similar incident in the municipality of Policarpa, according to Reuters. The two accidents have together claimed at least 27 lives.
Informal and unregulated mining remains common in parts of Colombia, particularly in rural areas where alternative employment is limited. Operations without permits or adequate safety infrastructure can expose workers to unstable ground, collapses and other serious hazards.
Illegal mining also poses wider environmental and governance challenges in the country, with some unlicensed operations reportedly controlled or influenced by armed groups. In areas affected by insecurity, the presence of such groups can further complicate emergency responses and regulatory enforcement.