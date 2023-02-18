'It's Time To Double Down On Support For Ukraine': UK PM Rishi Sunak

On Saturday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that Britain will help other countries that are willing to send aircraft to Ukraine, as part of the efforts to combat Russia's actions in the region.



The Prime Minister, joining former British leaders Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, urged allies to continue their support in the war against Russia, according to a report by Reuters. He was speaking at the Munich Security Conference wherein world leaders gathered to discuss pressing international security issues including the war on Ukraine. "When Putin started this war, he gambled that our resolve would falter. Even now he is betting we will lose our nerve,” Sunak said.

I’m here in Germany for this year’s @MunSecConf, joining world leaders like @VP Harris & @Bundeskanzler to discuss security challenges – particularly Putin’s horrific war in Ukraine.



I have urged delegates to double down on their military & political support for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/DTqwMY1SZR — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 18, 2023



While Britain has so far refused to send fighter jets, it said it would help in other ways. He highlighted Britain’s recent commitment to provide battle tanks, advanced air defense systems and longer-range missiles to Ukraine and urged other nations to follow suit before Russia launches an expected spring offensive. “Now is the moment to double down on our military support,” Sunak said.

The Prime Minister also called on the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to provide long-term security guarantees for Ukraine. Such commitments are necessary to shield Ukraine from future Russian aggression and to protect the system of international rules that have helped keep peace since the end of World War II, Sunak said.

(With inputs from AP)

.