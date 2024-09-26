Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs): Impact On Traditional Banking Systems And Financial Stability

India’s digital rupee pilot is part of a larger global trend. China has been leading the race with its digital yuan, already being tested in Beijing and Shanghai. The US is more cautious—no digital dollar yet. The Cato Institute, a Washington-based think tank, has raised concerns about CBDCs, saying they could give the government too much control over citizens' financial privacy. In Europe, the European Central Bank is exploring a digital euro, but like the US, they’re proceeding carefully. Japan is in the research phase. Each country has its own approach, with some focusing on domestic payments, while others are eyeing cross-border transactions.