The Experiential Travel Expert, Who Is Redefining Travel Experiences

Varun Sachdeva's entrepreneurial prowess helped him to attain expansive experience in building Chekkinn.com, a trailblazing and comprehensive platform providing savvy travelers across the world with a bespoke and elite travel experience.

Varun Sachdeva
Varun Sachdeva spearheads Chekkinn.com as the founder, it aims to provide lasting travel experiences and is poised as a frontrunner in the industry. Varun is a Delhi-based seasoned entrepreneur who is relentlessly committed to his heartfelt vision of curating exceptional travel experiences for global travelers through his pioneering business venture.

Offering personalized services by customizing travel plans for on-the-ground travel requirements, with the main focus on handpicking the optimal and the cream of the crop properties/ resorts for guests. Also, providing our clients with wildlife and religious tourism immersive travel experiences.

The travel and tourism sector is burgeoning these days, also witnessing the rise of wellness travel that fosters well-being, discerning and eco-conscious travelers are now prioritizing responsible tourism practices, they are opting for eco-friendly destinations, keeping in mind sustainability.

Chekkinn.com aims to simplify vacation booking by curating global experiences and offering pre-designed itineraries or customization. The platform empowers travelers to explore extraordinary experiences and aims to transform travel into a meaningful journey.

