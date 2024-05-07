Steve Stanulis: From NYPD Cop To Hollywood Hitmaker

Great Kills: Season Two Promises Chilling Thrills and Dark Laughs

"Great Kills" doesn't shy away from pushing boundaries, and its second season promises to dive even deeper into the intricate world of Thomas Lynch. Expect the unexpected as the plot thickens and Lynch finds himself entangled in a high-stakes game of survival. The addition of new cast members like Eric Roberts, Bai Ling, and Cathy Moriarty promises to inject fresh dynamics and raise the stakes for our morally ambiguous protagonist. Great Kills' signature blend of dark humor and stark realism will undoubtedly reach new heights, making the second season a must-watch for fans of the genre and newcomers alike.