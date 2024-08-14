Mukta Sharma: A Trailblazer In IT Compliance And Cybersecurity

Mukta Sharma has always been curious about how the Internet works and the networks that make it easy to send information from one place to another. This curiosity led her to pursue a master's degree in Telecommunication Engineering at the George Washington University, where she learned about securing the networks that power the Internet. After completing her master's, Mukta began her career as a technology consultant with one of the Big Four consulting firms. This role was pivotal, providing her with the opportunity to delve into the intricate mapping of security and privacy controls to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-53 standard. This experience illuminated the vast potential within the field of IT compliance and set the stage for her future endeavors.