Mukta Sharma: A Trailblazer In IT Compliance And Cybersecurity

In the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity and IT compliance, Mukta Sharma has emerged as a formidable force, consistently pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

Currently serving as a Senior IT Compliance Analyst at the world-largest stock exchange, Sharma’s journey is a testament to her dedication, expertise, and passion for technology and security.

Early Career and Foundation

Mukta Sharma has always been curious about how the Internet works and the networks that make it easy to send information from one place to another. This curiosity led her to pursue a master's degree in Telecommunication Engineering at the George Washington University, where she learned about securing the networks that power the Internet. After completing her master's, Mukta began her career as a technology consultant with one of the Big Four consulting firms. This role was pivotal, providing her with the opportunity to delve into the intricate mapping of security and privacy controls to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-53 standard. This experience illuminated the vast potential within the field of IT compliance and set the stage for her future endeavors.

Her transition from a technology consultant to an expert in IT compliance was marked by her ability to analyze security and privacy controls across diverse IT landscapes. This analytical prowess led her to the field of technology auditing—a domain she describes as both thrilling and intellectually stimulating. For Sharma, being an IT auditor was akin to being a detective, meticulously investigating to uncover gaps and gather evidence to fortify a company’s defenses against potential risks.

The Thrill of IT Audit

During her tenure in IT Audit, Sharma honed her skills in identifying and mitigating information and security risks. She underscores the value of IT Audit teams, not just for those within the department but also for other employees through guest auditor opportunities. This collaborative approach bolstered the company’s ability to manage information and security risks effectively, thereby avoiding financial and regulatory repercussions.

Sharma’s three-year stint in IT Audit was marked by significant achievements, including strengthening the company’s compliance posture and enhancing her own cybersecurity knowledge. This phase of her career underscored the importance of understanding a company’s business and the associated risks, offering a comprehensive view of the organization’s security landscape.

Expanding Horizons as a Program Manager

After her successful run in IT Audit, Sharma transitioned to a Program Manager role at a major cloud service company. In this capacity, she managed the roadmap for completing assessments of services and features before their launch. Her work involved supporting extensive compliance teams to ensure that services were certified, thereby enabling clients to use these products with confidence.

This role further broadened her expertise in compliance, providing her with insights into the operational challenges and strategic considerations involved in launching new services. Sharma’s ability to navigate these complexities and ensure compliance certification underscores her proficiency in managing large-scale compliance programs.

Mentorship and Community Involvement

Beyond her professional achievements, Mukta Sharma is a dedicated mentor and an active member of several professional organizations. She is involved with Women in Security Alliance (WoMSA) and ADPList, where she mentors newcomers to the join cybersecurity workforce. Her commitment to fostering the next generation of cybersecurity professionals is evident in her active participation and leadership within these organizations.

Sharma has also made significant contributions to the field through her writing. She published an insightful article on the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) blog, a respected platform in the IT audit community, discussing best practices for data protection when working with third parties. Her expertise and thought leadership in this area have been widely recognized and appreciated.

Championing Privacy and Compliance Standards

Mukta Sharma’s passion for privacy is reflected in her role at The Institute of Operational Privacy Design, a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for privacy design standards. Her involvement with the institute highlights her commitment to promoting robust privacy frameworks and standards that facilitate smoother adoption across industries.

Speaking Engagements and Industry Recognition

Sharma’s journey and insights have earned her speaking opportunities at prestigious conferences. In 2024, she was invited to speak at the Michigan Technology Conference 2024, where she shared her experiences and offered guidance on building a career in cybersecurity compliance. Additionally, she spoke at the Day of Shecurity 2024, discussing assessment optimization using common control frameworks, drawing from her extensive work experiences.

A Comprehensive Expert in IT Compliance and Cybersecurity

Mukta Sharma’s career is marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence in IT compliance and cybersecurity. From her early days as a technology consultant to her current role at the largest stock exchange of the world, her journey is characterized by a deep understanding of technology controls, regulatory requirements, and risk management. Her ability to mentor, advocate for privacy standards, and contribute thought leadership makes her a valuable asset to the cybersecurity community.

As Sharma continues to navigate and shape the future of IT compliance, her story serves as an inspiration to many aspiring professionals in the field. Her dedication, expertise, and passion for cybersecurity are truly commendable, solidifying her status as a trailblazer in the industry.

