Keys To The Inner Self: Young Readers Fly High In Swayam Parekh's Fantastical "Greenhouse"

When asked about what the turning point that pushed her to go abroad and explore her artistic practice was, she says, ‘Before moving to New York, I worked for Louis Vuitton Mumbai as theirin-house artist. I was the first person in the country to have this job. I painted artwork that clients requested on luxury trunks, along with drawing up plans for custom trunks to be built in France. The job was wonderful and opened many doors for me; I gained a vast amount of technical knowledge and corporate experience. However, I felt it limited my creativity to what was requested of me, and I did not know how I could grow as an artist. Although I loved the job, leaving it to pursue further education in a foreign country with only uncertainty ahead of me was incredibly hard. But, it was what I needed to find my own voice as an artist.’