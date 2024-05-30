Kalasha Naidu Of Kalasha Foundation Felicitated With Honorary Doctorate

Miss Kalasha Naidu addressed the British Parliament and the Parliament members and delivered a speech for Two minute duration. about Miss Kalasha. “This award is a recognition for the Globally extraordinary talent and Social service rendered by Miss Kalasha Naidu. This is an occasion to celebrate hard work and commitment demonstrated by Miss Kalasha Naidu in the field of public service across various sections deserves appreciation. This honor is a mark of respect and would act as a beacon of excellence in the field of excellence in the field of public service. I am personally delighted to be a part of this event and invite her for a high tea as well as a tour of the Parliament in recognition of her extraordinary service and this personal achievement.