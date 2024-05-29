Indian Achiever's Awardee Shyamal Hitesh Anadkat: Transforming The AI Landscape

His academic pursuits, combined with diverse experiences in robotics, human-computer interaction, data science, fintech, and software engineering, paved the way for his role at OpenAI. As a key member of the Applied AI team, Anadkat spearheads initiatives to collaborate with leading startups, maximizing the benefits of AI, and ensuring the safe, scalable deployment of OpenAI's technology, thereby driving significant business impact. Recently, he led the development of an online course "ChatGPT for Everyone" with Learn Prompting, an enterprise-grade eLearning platform that has educated over a million users.