How Novel Supply Chain Management Is Optimizing Chip Production And Boosting The U.S. Technology Sector

Reflecting on his work, Utkarsh emphasizes the importance of transparency, data-driven decision-making, and the strategic use of advanced technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and blockchain in transforming traditional supply chain processes. He notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for resilient supply chains that can adapt and recover quickly from disruptions. Moving forward, the integration of digital technologies in supply chain operations and a focus on sustainability will be pivotal trends in the industry.