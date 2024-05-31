Court Halts Basketball Federation Of India’s New League Tender Following Contract Breach Allegations

The controversy began when the BFI unilaterally issued a new tender notice in major national newspapers on May 27, 2024. This announcement took many by surprise, particularly the CPBL, which has been in a contractual relationship with BFI for the management of a professional basketball league. CPBL alleged that the BFI’s move was not only unexpected but also in direct breach of their binding agreement, which had laid out specific terms and conditions regarding the management and operation of the league.