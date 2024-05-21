Celigo: Simplifying How Businesses Integrate, Automate, And Optimize Processes

Celigo is on a mission to simplify how companies integrate, automate, and optimize processes. The Celigo platform uses AI and prebuilt integrations to keep mission-critical processes running smoothly, making it incomparably easier to maintain than other solutions. Loved by business users and developers alike, Celigo is a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for iPaaS, a 2024 Gartner Customer Choice for iPaaS, a G2 iPaaS Leader, and a recognized leader in AI.
Suresh Pandian, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Celigo said “At Celigo, we pride ourselves on our commitment to Cloud Native Engineering Innovation, underpinned by responsible AI and a robust focus on security. Our agile and unified team works harmoniously to meet the evolving demands of our iPaaS platform, ensuring unparalleled scale and performance. By integrating cutting-edge technology with our core values of agility, innovation, and security, we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the cloud integration space, all while fostering a culture of excellence and integrity.”
Celigo is built upon the following core pillars:
1. Velocity: Accelerate the realization of your future vision, outpacing slower competitors.
2. Agility & Innovation: Quickly identify and adapt to changing business conditions, fostering a culture of innovation.
3. Intelligence: Easily access trusted data across your organization to make informed decisions swiftly.
4. Efficiency: Achieve greater margins and profitability through enhanced operational efficiency.
5. Customer First: At every touchpoint with Celigo, we are committed to delivering a world-class customer experience.
Celigo's unique guiding principles
These principles guide us in our pursuit of excellence and shaping our mission and culture:.
1. Excellence comes from each of us.
2. We succeed when our customers succeed.
3. Honesty and integrity are paramount.
4. Continually ask, "How can we make it better?"
5. A safe environment to be our authentic selves.
6. We take ownership of our results.
Inception Story
Celigo is an exceptionally fast-growing company, headquartered in Silicon Valley, with a strong track record of profitability and successful funding. We are at the forefront of cloud-based application integration, leading the way with the Celigo iPaaS platform and pre-built Integration Apps. What started as a small team operating out of our founder's garage in Northern California has now evolved into a diverse workforce spread across six global offices. The name Celigo combines the words 'Central' and 'Ligo' (meaning 'to tie or bind' in Latin), reflecting our mission to develop a cloud-based platform that centralizes and seamlessly integrates applications.
We achieved the remarkable milestone of employing our first 100 team members and serving 800 active customers without relying on institutional capital—a noteworthy accomplishment for a company located in the heart of Silicon Valley. Today, over 5,000 customers trust Celigo's iPaaS platform to synchronize their data, automate processes, and streamline operations by integrating their cloud applications. Our iPaaS platform offers a user-friendly interface, integration templates, and other powerful tools that empower both business users and IT professionals to seamlessly integrate any cloud application. Celigo's core mission is straightforward: to simplify how companies integrate, automate, and optimize all their processes. We firmly believe that every department and end-user should have the freedom to choose the software that best suits their needs, without being hindered by integration challenges. We foster a culture of innovation and collaboration, attracting talented individuals who are dedicated to working with the highest quality products in the realm of business cloud computing (SaaS). Our team is brimming with fresh ideas and like-minded individuals, offering exciting opportunities for highly talented individuals.
What differentiates Celigo
Our main differentiator is that we recognize that integration/automation extends beyond IT, and as a result, we have developed a platform that caters to both IT teams and business technologists for seamless implementation of integrations. Another aspect that sets us apart is our process-led approach. Leveraging insights from numerous customers who are propelling innovation within their organizations, Celigo's automation methodology guarantees customer success. Our well-established framework mitigates the risk of failure and offers comprehensive support at every stage of your automation journey. Celigo cultivates lifelong customer relationships and continually collaborates with them to enhance our products and deliver greater value to their businesses. We are dedicated to witnessing their growth, as it signifies the growth of their partnership with Celigo. Our focus at Celigo is to ensure that every process, at every level of your organization, can be optimally automated through a single platform, leveraging the advantages of the SaaS best-of-breed model.