The book analyzes India's emergence as a global AI powerhouse and its policy initiatives to balance technological progress with data privacy.

"AI For Good: India And Beyond" - A Book Navigating The Legal Landscape Of AI

AI for Good: India and Beyond
‘AI for Good: India and Beyond’ by Maneesha Dhir and Sonal Verma is a book offering comprehensive analysis, study and insights into the evolution and current state of AI regulation in India, marking significant judicial decisions and emerging policies with a keen eye on their alignment with international laws/standards. This recently launched book advocates an approach encompassing Human Rights-Centric Policy, promoting fairness, accountability, and transparency in the development of ethical AI systems.

Analysing global trends and legal approaches towards AI governance, the authors provide a comparative panorama spanning the latest EU AI Act (2024) to enactments in Brazil, China, Japan, and the USA. The book has already become an Amazon bestseller in its debut month.

Authored by Maneesha Dhir and Sonal Verma in collaboration with Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Lucknow, is now available on Amazon https://amzn.in/d/a893Ma7. This comprehensive book explores global trends, ethical implications, and legal frameworks in artificial intelligence, emphasizing the synergy between academia and industry.

Prof. Dr. Amar Pal Singh, Vice Chancellor of Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, acknowledges the extensive analysis of global AI trends and legal frameworks, highlighting the collaboration of over 30 experts. He emphasizes the importance of the book, noting that it "serves as a guiding beacon for harnessing AI's transformative potential while upholding principles of ethics, equity, and empathy."

Maneesha Dhir emphasizes the book's role as a call to action: "This book 'AI for Good: India and Beyond' explores the critical intersection where technological innovation meets ethical responsibility. It aims to empower policymakers, industry leaders, and anyone who shapes our technological future to make informed, ethical decisions."

Sonal Verma opined, “Usage of AI needs balance between innovation and regulations to control AI. This book is an honest endeavour with 500 +references to analyse the evolving legal landscape and AI.”

The book analyzes India's emergence as a global AI powerhouse and its policy initiatives to balance technological progress with data privacy.

It delves into the challenges and opportunities posed by AI, especially in Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) and the shifting landscape of copyright and patent law. Civil and criminal liability models are examined, including philosophical questions about AI's legal personhood. Global developments in AI law across the European Union, United States, China, Brazil, and Japan are also compared, providing a comprehensive analysis of the evolving AI legal tapestry.

