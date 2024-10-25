Dr. Ajaykumar R Gajengi -Understanding Urolithiasis: Insights And Treatment Approaches

I have my consulting at Borivali West viz UroConsult. I am attached to Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Thunga Group of Hospitals. So today to share a bit of my knowledge on renal stones, kidney stones or what we call as urolithiasis in medical terms will be the agenda. So as we all know that kidney stones are one of the growing concerns and globally it is affecting a good number of the population. If we consider India itself, around 12% of the population will be affected at one point in time. And this may itself be the cause of 50% of patients losing the kidney if not appropriately treated on time. So it is a major epidemic that affects the population mostly in the age group of 30 to 60 years. Males are more frequently affected to the tune of around 11 to 12%. The prevalence in females is less ranging from 6 to 7%.