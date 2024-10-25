Dr. Ajaykumar R Gajengi -Understanding Urolithiasis: Insights And Treatment Approaches

Good evening everyone. Myself Dr. Ajaykumar Gajengi, Consultant Urologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon. So I have been practicing since the last 10 to 12 years in the western suburbs.
I have my consulting at Borivali West viz UroConsult. I am attached to Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Thunga Group of Hospitals. So today to share a bit of my knowledge on renal stones, kidney stones or what we call as urolithiasis in medical terms will be the agenda. So as we all know that kidney stones are one of the growing concerns and globally it is affecting a good number of the population. If we consider India itself, around 12% of the population will be affected at one point in time. And this may itself be the cause of 50% of patients losing the kidney if not appropriately treated on time. So it is a major epidemic that affects the population mostly in the age group of 30 to 60 years. Males are more frequently affected to the tune of around 11 to 12%. The prevalence in females is less ranging from 6 to 7%.
Now first we need to know what urolithiasis is. Now if we speak of kidney stones everybody thinks that kidney stones mean it is only the stone within the kidney. These can get lodged in the ureter and they can come into the bladder. So stones anywhere in the urinary system right from the kidneys, ureters or the urinary bladder, we call it as urolithiasis or urinary lithiasis.
Now there are many etiological factors but none of them have been proved 100% to be the causative factors. So most important is the diet, in which we know that water is an important component. Less intake of water leads to more urinary concentration and that urinary concentration leads to supersaturation and stone formation. Other dietary factors are also important like deficiency of vitamin A, more of some food items like tomatoes, spinach, tea, coffee, non-veg, and chocolates.
There are many more. So these dietary habits may also cause recurrent stone formation. Lifestyle behavior can also cause the risk of stones like obesity. Environmental factors like exposure to certain chemicals are also a known causative factor for stones. Apart from that there are some factors which can cause obstruction to the flow of urine and they may trigger the formation of stones.
There are some congenital anomalies in the kidneys in which by birth only there is some obstruction to the flow of urine like PUJ obstruction.
In those cases, kidney stones can form, some ectopic kidneys, some ureteroceles. So there are some congenital anomalies which can cause stasis of urine leading to stone formation.
Now, there are some other factors like infection which can also lead to infective stones. So in prolonged immobilization, this is also one of the factors because in prolonged immobilized patients calcium from the bones gets out of their bones and into the urinary system. And these again, are risk factors for stones.
So knowingly and unknowingly there are many other factors which we need to still find out. Now after coming down to the etiological factors, we need to focus on what are the types of stones. Now broadly we categorize the stones into three categories. Radiopic stones, poorly radiopaque and radiolucent.
Calcium oxalate is the most common stone in the kidney and it is radio opaque.
In radio opaque categories we have calcium oxalate, monohydrate, calcium oxalate dihydrate.
In poorly radiopic stones we have cystine stones. In radiolucent stones we have xanthine stones, uric acid stones. So these are broadly classified as per their radiopacity.
Now stones can range in size from 1 mm to 3-5 cm also. Depending upon the location they have different symptoms. If they are in the kidney they have different symptoms.
If they are in the ureter they have different symptoms. Apart from pain there can be symptoms like blood in the urine. If there is an associated infection, then the patient can have fever, and vomiting.
And the complications can increase if not treated properly in the form of renal failure also.
Now if the patient is suspected to have some or the other stone either in the kidney, ureter or in the bladder. First, we need to see how to diagnose it.
So preliminarily what we do is sonography. So ultrasonography is a primary or what we call a screening test in which we will just get an idea of where exactly is the stone
and at least what is the size of the stone and how much is the effect in the form of swelling over the kidneys. Now depending on that then we take it further in the form of CT scan, either a Plain CT scan or a contrast CT scan.
So after that, we come to know whether the stone needs to be treated medically or needs to undergo surgery. Now medical treatment usually if the patient is settled with analgesics means that the pain has come down. If there is no infection, and the kidney functions, that means creatinine is normal then we can start medical treatment.
So what we call as medical expulsion therapy involves giving a combination of alpha blockers, diuretics, analgesics and some syrups which we call as alkalizers. Now if medical treatment fails or if the stone is big where we can't do medical treatment only then do we go and think about surgeries. Now surgeries in the kidney, surgeries in the ureter, and surgeries in the bladder are different.
Now to start with we will start with the stones that are there in the kidneys. If they are small stones in which medical treatment has failed we usually do a laser procedure called RIRS in which the scope goes directly into the kidneys and we fragment the stone with the laser.
Secondly if the stone is big then we have to do a procedure called PCNL in which a small puncture is taken in the back to enter into the kidney and from there we get the stones out.
Any procedure in the urinary system we always have to put a stent. Now there is one more modality which we call as ESWN - Extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy. Nowadays its use has decreased after the advent of lasers.
It is also used for selected sizes of stones like medium-sized stones 8mm, 10mm or 12mm and the stones should have hardness what we call as HU value less than 1000 then only we can go for ESWL. And then comes the stones which are in the ureter. Now stones in the upper ureter are also managed in the same way as the renal stones most of the time. But stones in the mid ureter and stones in the lower ureter we treat with what we call ureteroscopy-guided laser lithotripsy and removal of the fragments or the powder. So for stones in the bladder, we have to do a cystoscopy and fragment the stones. If the stone is very big then we may have to do an open surgery.
Now coming to the complications of any procedure or any stone-related surgery it may include either infection or bleeding especially when we are doing PCNL. Sometimes there can be a very severe infection in which case we call it sepsis. So in such cases, we may have to give stronger antibiotics also.
So stone disease as of now is preventable. We need to follow certain things in our life. Adequate hydration, even if the symptoms are very minor you need to visit your nearest urologist as soon as possible.
Don't wait for the symptoms to aggravate or complications to occur.
