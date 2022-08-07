'Darlings' Star Vijay Varma Gets Netflix's 'Lust Stories 2', Sujoy Ghosh To Helm The Project

Vijay Varma's role in Alia Bhatt's maiden production venture 'Darlings' is liked and loved by all and seems there is another good news on his way as he has now been roped in for a segment in the upcoming anthology,' Lust Stories 2'. According to reports, Varma will appear in director Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in the project, while the search for a leading lady is still on. This would mark Sujoy and Vijay's second collaboration after 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Vijay's character in the project will be 'very different' from the roles he's taken up in the past, with the director-actor duo extremely excited to reunite. The shoot will commence once the leading lady is finalised. Lust Stories 2 is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua and Netflix.

Only days before, the publication revealed that Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur have come on board for the Balki's segment in 'Lust Stories 2'. "Angad and Mrunal are paired opposite each other, and the final script is also locked. R Balki and Angad share a great bond and are happy to collaborate once again post Ghoomer. They start filming on August 7 in Mumbai. R Balki has already begun work on the pre-production, and is aiming to wrap up the film by mid-August," a source told the publication.

The other two segments of the upcoming anthology will reportedly feature Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash and Kajol.

'Darlings'premiered on Netflix on August 5 and also stars Shefali Shah in the lead role. In a conversation with PTI, Varma spoke about the film's gripping screenplay and mentioned, "I was quite shocked and shaken by the script. At the same time, it intrigued me a lot. It walks a fine line between darkness and humour."