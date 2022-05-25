Wednesday, May 25, 2022
SpiceJet Settles Dispute With Credit Suisse

The settlement and consent terms, executed on May 23, have also been filed before the Supreme Court for final orders

Updated: 25 May 2022 11:33 am

Domestic no-frills carrier SpiceJet said on Wednesday said it has signed and concluded the settlement and consent terms with Credit Suisse in a pending dispute with the latter.

The settlement and consent terms, executed on May 23, have also been filed before the Supreme Court for final orders, the airline said in a statement. 

The settlement involves payment of a certain amount upfront and the balance amount over a mutually agreed timeline, SpiceJet said without giving specific details. 

The airline said it had already provided a bank guarantee of $5 million under the direction of the Madras High Court in the matter and there is no adverse financial liability on the company.
 

