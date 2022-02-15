Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business
Outlook Money

LIC IPO May Not Have Special Provisions For Policyholders; Eligibility Criteria For Reserved Portion

Though a portion would be reserved for LIC policyholders in the IPO, no special provisions have been made for them so far.

LIC IPO May Not Have Special Provisions For Policyholders; Eligibility Criteria For Reserved Portion
LIC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 10:52 am

LIC policyholders are awaiting the initial public offering (IPO) of the biggest life insurer in India. LIC filed its draft red-herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 13.

There has been a lot of buzz about what’s there for LIC policyholders. We take a look at what LIC policyholders can expect.

Related stories

LIC IPO: 10 Risk Factors To Consider Before Investing In India’s Biggest IPO

Government Files Draft Papers For LIC With SEBI For India's Biggest IPO

Sustainability High On The Agenda Of Budget 2022

What’s On Offer For LIC Policyholders?

As per the existing norms, up to 5 per cent and 10 per cent of the issue size could be reserved for the employees and the policyholders, respectively.

Any Indian resident, who is a policyholder of one or more LIC policies, as on the date of the DRHP and the bid/offer opening date, will be eligible to apply under the ‘Policyholder Reservation Portion’ category.    

“The existing policyholders may benefit from better transparency in both the operation and governance aspects of the insurance company,” states a report by brokerage form Motilal Oswal.  

What’s Not On Offer So Far?

So far, no special provision, such as discount in the share price, has been announced for LIC policyholders. “The aggregate of reservations for eligible policyholder(s) shall not exceed 10 per cent of the offer size,” the DRHP stated in its latest release. The size of each share has not been disclosed so far.   

LIC is likely to come with some provisions soon for the reserved portion for its employees, says the Motilal Oswal report.

What’s The Eligibility Criteria? 

LIC hasn’t yet declared any special provision for the policyholders but has announced the eligibility criteria.  

In its recent guidelines for its policyholders, LIC asked them to open their demat account in case they want to participate in this IPO. “In relation to DEMAT accounts, if you currently do not hold a valid DEMAT account, you should consider taking the following steps at your sole discretion and at your own cost,” stated its recent notice.

Moreover, policyholders need to keep the ‘know your customer’ (KYC) details updated and failing to update the PAN details before February 28, 2022, they won’t be able to participate in the IPO.   

In case of joint policyholders, only one of the two holders can apply for the equity shares.

What To Watch Out For 

Although the government has been strongly encouraging Indian citizens and other foreign investors to invest in the LIC IPO, the DRHP cautions investors about potential risks. It mentions that just like various other businesses, their business has also been severely affected due to Covid-19.   

“Events such as changes in regulatory policies, volatility in capital markets, loss of customer confidence in the insurance industry or in us, or sharp declines in our customers’ financial positions due to a severe deterioration in economic conditions, such as the economic deterioration caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, may cause discontinuations of our customers’ insurance policies,” states the DRHP (read more about the risks factor here).

Tags

Business LIC IPO
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Sri Lankan FM To Visit India To Formalise Economic Relief Package

Sri Lankan FM To Visit India To Formalise Economic Relief Package

Manappuram Finance Slumps Over 14 per cent On Weak Q3 Results

Education, Health Areas of Concern For People As They Respond To Delhi Govt’s ‘Swaraj Budget’

PM Modi To Inaugurate TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit

Greenply Net Profit Up By 19% To Rs 29 crore In Q3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow