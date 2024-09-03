Brand Studio

Kerala’s Heritage Jewellery Designs For Onam

Kerala’s traditional jewelry has many faces, and names defining and differentiating each majestic piece from the other. Ornaments of beauty and glory, not limited to their mere ornamental existence but rather carrying deep meaning, and a long legacy of craftmanship.

Jewellery Designs For Onam
Kerala’s Heritage Jewellery Designs For Onam
The grand auspicious festival of Kerala, Onam, is celebrated with vibrant celebrations, sumptuous feasts, and traditional rituals. Festivities are always incomplete without adorning oneself with exquisite heritage jewelry and the testament of the skilled craftmanship passed down through generations. Each piece tells a story of the region's deep-rooted connection to its past, making them more than just ornaments—they are symbols of heritage, tradition, and artistry. Let’s explore these peculiar ornate designs looking at which you will know their connection with the roots of Kerala and traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Pichimottu Mala

Pichimottu Mala
The Pichimottu Mala, known for its intricate design resembling jasmine buds, is a symbol of purity and grace. This elegant piece of Jewellery is the heart of each celebration, an ineludible appearance in wedding ceremonies.

Pichimottu is often a favorite during Onam, as it embodies the elegance and simplicity that is central to Kerala’s cultural ethos.

Palakka Mala

Palakka Mala
Palakka Mala is a quintessential part of a Kerala woman’s jewelry collection. Characterized by its unique green stones, usually emerald, set in gold, this necklace is a symbol of prosperity and fertility. It is often paired with traditional sarees during Onam, enhancing the festive look.

Manga Mala

Manga Mala
Manga Mala, or the mango necklace, is one of the most iconic pieces in Kerala’s jewelry tradition. The necklace features mango-shaped motifs, often made from gold or encrusted with stones, symbolizing fertility and abundance. It is a popular choice during Onam for its vibrant and auspicious design.

Elakkathali

Elakkathali
Elakkathali is a short, thick choker made of gold that is worn close to the neck. This piece is particularly significant as it showcases the wearer’s status and is often passed down as a family heirloom. It pairs beautifully with traditional attire during Onam festivities.

Kazhuthila

Kazhuthila
Kazhuthila is another traditional choker necklace that stands out for its bold design. This jewellery piece is often worn by brides during their wedding ceremonies and is also a favored choice for Onam, symbolizing strength and beauty.

Nagapadam Mala

Nagapadam Mala
The Nagapadam Mala is distinguished by its unique serpent-head motifs, which are believed to offer protection and bring good fortune. This design is steeped in tradition and adds a mystical charm to the wearer’s appearance during Onam.

Kasu Mala

Kasu Mala
Kasu Mala, also known as the coin necklace, is one of the most popular and traditional necklaces worn by women in Kerala. It consists of small gold coins strung together, symbolizing wealth and prosperity. During Onam, this necklace is a must-have to complement the festive saree.

Karimani Mala

Karimani Mala
Karimani Mala is a black bead necklace, often worn by married women in Kerala. It is considered a symbol of marital status and is traditionally worn during Onam as a sign of reverence to tradition.

Chandraminni

Chandraminni
Chandraminni, or the moon bead necklace, is inspired by the moon's serene beauty. This delicate piece is perfect for those who prefer subtlety and grace, making it a popular choice for Onam.

Pathakkam

Pathakkam
Pathakkam is a pendant necklace that is often worn with a simple chain. The pendant usually features intricate designs and is considered an auspicious piece to wear during Onam.

Here are some of the best brands to consider for your Onam jewelry shopping in 2024:

Kerala’s traditional jewelry has many faces, and names defining and differentiating each majestic piece from the other. Ornaments of beauty and glory, not limited to their mere ornamental existence but rather carrying deep meaning, and a long legacy of craftmanship. These heritage designs are a timeless tradition of Kerala, hence adding to the meaning of festivities with every glance.

