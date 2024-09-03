Kerala’s Heritage Jewellery Designs For Onam

The grand auspicious festival of Kerala, Onam, is celebrated with vibrant celebrations, sumptuous feasts, and traditional rituals. Festivities are always incomplete without adorning oneself with exquisite heritage jewelry and the testament of the skilled craftmanship passed down through generations. Each piece tells a story of the region's deep-rooted connection to its past, making them more than just ornaments—they are symbols of heritage, tradition, and artistry. Let’s explore these peculiar ornate designs looking at which you will know their connection with the roots of Kerala and traditional Indian craftsmanship.