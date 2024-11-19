India Demands Removal Of IPR Barriers To Boost Climate Action

Criticism was directed at unilateral trade measures like the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which imposes taxes on imports such as steel, cement, and aluminum from countries like India and China. Nandan argued that CBAM unfairly shifts the cost of climate action to developing nations, undermining global cooperation. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman previously described CBAM as "unilateral and arbitrary," cautioning that it could harm Indian industries. According to a Centre for Science and Environment study, CBAM could result in an additional 25% tax on India’s carbon-intensive exports, equivalent to 0.05% of the GDP.