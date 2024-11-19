Blogs

India Demands Removal Of IPR Barriers To Boost Climate Action

At COP29, India urges developed nations to remove IPR barriers for equitable access to low carbon technologies.

At the UN climate talks in Baku, Azerbaijan, India urged developed nations to eliminate intellectual property rights (IPR) barriers hindering technology transfer to developing countries. Environment Secretary Leena Nandan emphasized that innovative technologies critical for a low-carbon future must be accessible to poorer nations to support their climate efforts.

Speaking at a ministerial roundtable on pre-2030 climate ambitions, Nandan stressed that developed countries must lead in cutting emissions and achieving net-zero targets by 2030 to foster a sustainable future. She called on COP29 to deliver practical solutions to make clean technologies affordable and adaptable for developing nations.

India also highlighted the urgent need to address the climate finance gap. Nandan pointed out that trillions of dollars are required annually for clean energy projects, climate adaptation, and disaster-resilient infrastructure. She asserted that developed countries must fulfill their climate finance commitments through public funding rather than relying on profit-driven private sector investments.

Criticism was directed at unilateral trade measures like the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which imposes taxes on imports such as steel, cement, and aluminum from countries like India and China. Nandan argued that CBAM unfairly shifts the cost of climate action to developing nations, undermining global cooperation. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman previously described CBAM as "unilateral and arbitrary," cautioning that it could harm Indian industries. According to a Centre for Science and Environment study, CBAM could result in an additional 25% tax on India’s carbon-intensive exports, equivalent to 0.05% of the GDP.

During a dialogue on "just transition," Nandan called for fairness and climate justice in addressing global challenges. She emphasized that developed nations must acknowledge their historical emissions and support the growth priorities of the Global South. Principles like equity and "common but differentiated responsibilities" should guide international climate action.

Highlighting energy disparities, Nandan noted that India’s per capita energy consumption is one-third of the global average, reflecting its development challenges. She called for developed countries to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, enabling developing nations to grow with lower transition costs. She further advocated for monetizing the "carbon debt" owed by wealthier nations due to their excessive resource usage.

India reiterated that global emissions could peak by 2030 if all nations collaborate. However, achieving this requires developing countries to have equitable access to finance, technology, and capacity-building support. The country’s demands reflect its commitment to ensuring that climate action is inclusive and just for all nations.

(This article is a reworked version of a PTI feed)

