Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Zoya Akhtar 50th Birthday Special: ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' To 'Gully Boy' — How The Filmmaker Has Always Delivered Great Content

Zoya Akhtar turned a year older today. Here’s charting some of the best works of the ace filmmaker.

Zoya Akhtar
Zoya Akhtar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 6:44 pm

The world is not unknown to the marvel that Zoya Akhtar is. The writer-director who is celebrating her 50th birthday today has introduced some really amazing cinematic wonders, that have given us an idea of her brilliance as a filmmaker of the modern world. The director is best known for giving some of the best unconventional gems to Bollywood whether it's ‘Luck By Chance’, ‘Bombay Talkies’, ‘Ghost Stories’, ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Made In Heaven’, or ‘Gully Boy’.

The interesting slate of her films and web shows proves the vision that Zoya Akhtar carries with her as a filmmaker while delivering exciting content, that is ahead of the curve of the current generation o filmmakers, yet she maintains a universal appeal in all her work. Hard to strike that balance, isn't it?

The kind of entertainment that Zoya Akhtar has introduced to the Indian audience speaks about her extraordinary creative mindset that is equal to international standards. As Zoya Akhtar turns 50 today, let us look at the vibrant filmography that has introduced us to the cinematic wonders she has created.

‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’

With 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', director Zoya Akhtar truly touched the deeply dug emotions of the generation while giving them a fresh perspective with new age content of the film. Bringing the talented star cast of Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, Zoya became an icon for urban audiences.

‘Dil Dhadakne Do’

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, written by Zoya and Reema Kagti- Dil Dhadakne Do was a hit at the box office. Bringing a modern family drama, Zoya brought an interesting story of family emotions with a touch of a modern approach to it. Starring Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar in the lead, the film was extremely relatable to the family audience and the youths of the nation.

‘Gully Boy’

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, written by Zoya and Reema Kagti- Gully Boy showcased on of a kind story of a rapper to the Indian audience which was never explored before. Bringing an amazing musical wonder, Zoya explored the underground gully rap culture which brought the audience close to a whole new and different kind of modern music. The interesting musical saga that starred strong actors like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

‘Made In Heaven’

With Made in Heaven, creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti truly went on to capture the eyeballs of the urban masses with one of a kind web series, Made In Heaven which spoke volumes about different aspects of relationships set in modern India. With the web series, the filmmaker also introduced the world to the talented Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala playing the lead in the series.

Zoya Akhtar will next be seen associated with projects like ‘Archies’ and ‘Dahaad’.

