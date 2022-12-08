Natasha Dupeyrón: People Can Step Over Women, Their Intelligence, And Their Feelings, Just Because Of Their Looks

Most people understand how beauty pageants work, but there’s more to it than what just meets the eye. The Spanish thriller ‘Señorita 89’ aims to take a closer look at a fictional beauty pageant with sinister individuals in charge of rearing a group of young women all vying for the same crown. The show goes behind the scenes into the dark underbelly of the Miss Mexico Beauty Pageant in 1989 and reflects the unseen and ugly side of beauty.

Playing a strong and disruptive character in the show, Natasha Dupeyrón shares how the show brings forth the unheard point of view of women, "I think it’s a theme that has not been seen. It's still popular and people still celebrate it and no one talks about it from the Miss's point of view. Certain people can step over women, their intelligence, and their feelings just because of their looks. All in the name of perfection."

Sharing her take on how the show deals with a sensitive theme, the popular Mexican actress, Ilse Salas, adds, "Some things have changed yet others remain the same. But what's interesting to see is the path we have chosen. And I can assure you that if these women are beautiful, it's because they have fought very hard to be. And I love how ‘Señorita 89’ is incisive as it cuts through sensible themes that hurt. It's an exciting story, where we all question ourselves."

The scandalous thriller is set to start streaming on Lionsgate Play on December 9.