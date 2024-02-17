Rrahul Sudhir: To Play A Rich Person On TV Is The Best Thing

Actor Rrahul Sudhir, who will be portraying the character of a wealthy guy Yug in the show 'Dabangii-Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi' said that playing such characters on television is the best thing.

Talking about his role in the show which has taken a leap of 14 years, Rrahul said: "Yug is a casual, typical hero and a typical main lead. He is charismatic and all things good but a little grey, which is fair right now. Eventually, it has a lot of twists and turns and has its own graph."