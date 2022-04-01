Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Ravi Teja's Nageswara Rao: Gayatri Bhardwaj To Make Her Tollywood Debut

After Nupur Sanon, model Gayatri Bhardwaj has joined the cast of Ravi Teja's upcoming film.

Gayatri Bhardwaj will be playing one of the lead roles in the film. Instagram/gayatribhardwaj__

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 9:57 pm

Telugu actor Ravi Teja will soon be seen in the film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. The teaser poster of the film, which is directed by Vamsee, has already got the fans excited. Now, the makers have announced that model Gayatri Bhardwaj will be making her film debut with this project and has come on board. 

Actress Nupur Sanon has already joined the film's team, as one of the leading actress, as Bhardwaj fills the spot of the second leading lady for the film. The film's mahurat ceremony will take place in Hyderabad on April 2. 

Bhardwaj was crowed as fbb Colors Femina Miss India United Continents 2018. She also won the titles of Sephora Miss Glamourous Look, Jio Miss Popular, Kodak Lens Miss Spectacular Eyes, Miss India Delhi 2018 etc. She won praises for her performance in the web-series Dhindora.

'Tiger Nageswara Rao' will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. Based on the life of the notorious thief from Stuartpuram, Tiger Nageswara Rao is going to be highest budgeted film for Teja. This will mark first Pan India project of the actor.

GV Prakash Kumar will score music for the film that has dialogues by Srikanth Vissa. R Madhie ISC will crank the camera and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.

Teja was recently scene in 'Khiladi', which released in February this year. He will next be seen in 'Ramarao On Duty', which got delayed due to the pandemic and unavailability of good dates for release. However, the film will now release on June 17.  Besides this, the actor also has 'Ravanasura' in the pipeline, in which he will be playing the role of a lawyer.

