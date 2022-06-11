Actress Radhika Apte revealed in an interview that she was advised to have surgeries on her body and face after joining the film industry. She added that people offered her to have her nose fixed and breast implants and that these suggestions just made her 'angrier.'

According to a report by The Hindustan Times, Apte talked about how people in the industry advised her to get plastic surgery in an interview with Film Companion.

“I had that pressure before. When I was new, I was told to do lots of jobs on my body and face. In the first meeting I had, I was told to change my nose. In the second meeting I had, I was told to get a boob job. Then that continued, then I was told to do something to my legs, then something to my jaw, and something to refill somewhere here (points to her cheeks) then botox. Like, it took me 30 years to color my hair. I’m not going to get even an injection. It just put me off. I never felt pressurised by it. In fact, I felt angrier and in fact, all of that helped me actually love my body even more because I was like ‘I love my body'," she said.

"I’m just a bit sick and tired of people constantly doing that and which is why it doesn’t affect me. I mean it affects me, but it doesn’t affect me in the way that I would like to do it ever,” she added.

Apte was last seen in Netflix's crime thriller 'Raat Akeli Hai.' Apart from doing Hindi films. She has also acted in a few Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, and English language movies.

She is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Forensic,' starring her, Vikrant Massey, and Prachi Desai in lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on ZEE5 on June 24. She also has 'Vikram Vedha' in the pipeline, starring her, Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Saraf, and Yogita Bihani and it is scheduled to release on September 30.