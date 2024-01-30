Actor Vikrant Massey-starrer biographical drama '12th Fail', helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has been getting praise and love from all the corners. Based on Anurag Pathak's best-selling novel about the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, the project showcases the struggles of millions of students attempting the UPSC entrance exam. ‘12th Fail’ stars Vikrant in the lead role, with Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in key roles.
Post Filmfare Win For ‘12th Fail’, Vikrant Massey Meets IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma: ‘Jab Ek Manoj Dusre Manoj Ko…’
Recently, Vikrant Massey bagged the Best Actor (Critics’) title at the Filmfare Awards 2024, and it was not only his debut win at the prestigious ceremony but also his triumph over other commendable actors, including Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vicky Kaushal. He won the award for his performance in ‘12th Fail’.
Meanwhile, after bagging the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics) during the ceremony held in Gujarat on Sunday, the actor met Manoj Sharma to celebrate the win.
It was Sharma who took to social media to share a photo of himself posing alongside Massey as he held the Black Lady. The IPS officer captioned the photo as, “Jab ek Manoj dusre Manoj ko apni Filmfare trophy dikhaane laata hai, tab uss par aur bhi pyaar aata hai (When one Manoj brings his Filmfare trophy to show another Manoj, then the love for him increases).” Sharing the same photo to his Instagram story, Massey called Sharma as the “asli hero (real hero).”
Meanwhile, Massey, earlier in the day, shared on Instagram that he has kept his Filmfare trophy in the pooja room inside his house.
Apart from Massey winning the Filmfare trophy for Best Actor (Critics), ‘12th Fail’ also won top honours for Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Editing.