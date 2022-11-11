Nishant Malkhani On World Kindness Day: The Best We Can Do Is To Be Compassionate, Try To Understand Somebody’s Pain And Help Them

World Kindness Day is observed on November 13 all over the world. ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Rakshabandhan’ actor Nishant Malkhani talks about how he learnt to be kind to himself first before he moved to others. He also opines on whether people are being as kind as they should be in the entertainment industry.

“Kindness is really important to me. I must admit that I have never heard about this day but I'm glad that there's a day like that,” says the actor before talking more on the topic.

“I think I'm too hard on myself at times and not just me but a lot of people in this competitive world are and that leads to a lot of pressure mentally. But then I also figure out ways to give myself a bit of easy time. Every time I go through a little difficulty preparing for a show or for example doing a music video, 4-5 days before my shoot I really rigorously workout a lot, I control my appetite. I don't eat any kind of junk. I'm super strict with myself, even if it’s mentally torturous to be so difficult on yourself physically and emotionally. But once the job is done I treat myself well, give myself a day off, eat whatever I like, rest and don't meet anybody. I am just at home with my loved ones. And that's how I reboot or rejuvenate,” he smiles.

Nishant Malkhani shares that in any industry which is very competitive, people are not able to be kind because at the end of the day it’s all about money and commercials. Here he has spoken in reference to showbiz.

“Today if I like somebody and want to help somebody out there, be kind to them but work wise, commercially and financially it's not working out, I won’t be able to help. You have to let go of people who are not good at their jobs. I think it happens in every industry, it happens to me as well. If I'm unable to do anything, I don't expect the producer to hire me to show kindness and pay me out of his pocket. That's not right because along with people, there's a unit of 100 and the whole team has to give their best so everybody can do well and progress. The best we can do is that we can be compassionate, empathetic, try to understand somebody's pain and help out as much as possible personally. But when it comes to business I think business is business and people have to be cold and cutthroat in it,” concludes Malkhani.