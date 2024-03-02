Loved Yami Gautam’s ‘Article 370’? Watch These 8 Military Series And Films For A Healthy Dose Of Action

Yami Gautam has managed to impress the audiences with her captivating charm in 'Article 370’ and now the stage is set for an adrenaline-fueled journey of military drama. In the film, local agent Zooni Haksar is picked for a secret mission following the 2016 Kashmir unrest. Albeit, with an aim to end terrorism and dismantle the conflict economy by abrogating Article 370. The film stars Mohan Agashe, and Sukhita Aiyar along with Yami Gautam, and the film offers a glimpse into the lives of Intelligence Field Officers and their classified missions.