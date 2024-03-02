Loved Yami Gautam’s ‘Article 370’? Watch These 8 Military Series And Films For A Healthy Dose Of Action

Yami Gautam has managed to impress the audiences with her captivating charm in 'Article 370’ and now the stage is set for an adrenaline-fueled journey of military drama. In the film, local agent Zooni Haksar is picked for a secret mission following the 2016 Kashmir unrest. Albeit, with an aim to end terrorism and dismantle the conflict economy by abrogating Article 370. The film stars Mohan Agashe, and Sukhita Aiyar along with Yami Gautam, and the film offers a glimpse into the lives of Intelligence Field Officers and their classified missions.
So, if you have watched 'Article 370’ already, let’s explore a world of intense military drama with our curated list of OTT films and shows, which feature action sequences to complex characters. They will surely keep you on the edge of your seat and take you on an exhilarating ride through the world of military espionage and bravery:
‘Avrodh: The Siege Within 2’
The SonyLIV series offers a gripping narrative of Indian Army operations against terrorism and counterfeit currency. Starring Abir Chatterjee, Vijay Krishna, Vikram Gokhale, Neeraj Kabi, Anant Mahadevan and Rajesh Khattar, it showcases the complexities of military strategy amidst Pakistani conspiracies.
‘Sarhad’
The Watcho Exclusives series is a portrayal of Junaid's transformation from a militant to facing interrogation. Set in Kashmir, the series explores themes of treachery, strained relationships, espionage, and offers a fresh take on militancy. It stars Imran Farooq Ganaie, Dharmendra Singh, Adil Pala, among others.
‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’
The film, on Zee5, is a gripping military action film showcasing the retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, and Mohit Raina, it follows the life of Major Vihaan Shergill (Vicky Kaushal) leading the Para (Special Forces), and chronicles Indian military's surgical strike against militants in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and avenging the killing of fellow soldiers at their base by a terrorist group.
‘Pippa’
The Prime Video biographical war film follows Captain Balram Singh Mehta’s leadership of India's 45 Cavalry regiment and his siblings during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Featuring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli, the film is titled after the Russian tank PT-76 and traces Mehta's journey in the Bangladesh Liberation War. It is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's war memoir, and also delves into his family's sacrifices during the turbulent war period.
‘Special Ops’
The series on Disney+Hotstar is a must-watch for espionage thriller enthusiasts. Created by Neeraj Pandey, it stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a RAW agent on a mission to stop terror attacks in India. The show keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, and highlights the dedication of agents like Himmat Singh.
‘Bard Of Blood’
The Netflix series is adapted from Bilal Siddiqi's novel, and stars Emraan Hashmi as Kabir Anand, a former Indian Intelligence agent turned teacher. He embarks on a perilous mission to rescue captive officers, while taking a journey through dangerous terrains and shadowy corridors.
‘State of Siege: 26/11’
The gripping military action thriller, on Zee5, depicts the 26/11 terrorist attacks. Featuring Arjan Bajwa, Arjun Bijlani, Jyoti Gauba, Vivek Dahiya, Tara Alisha Berry, Mukul Dev, and Naren Kumar, it showcases NSG's Operation Black Tornado, and offers a riveting depiction of heroism amid chaos.