'Laapataa Ladies' To Be Screened In Supreme Court Today; Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao To Attend

After receiving overwhelming responses in India and internationally, Kiran Rao's film 'Laapataa Ladies', will be screened today, August 9, in the Supreme Court. The screening of the critically acclaimed movie is for judges, their spouses and the members of the Registry, as per a report in ANI.
The same report also stated that director Kiran Rao and 'Laapataa Ladies' producer Aamir Khan will be present during the screening for interaction. 'Laapataa Ladies' screening in the Supreme Court is said to be from 4:15 pm to 6:20 pm.
The circular stated, "As part of the activities organized during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie 'Laapataa Ladies', which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024, in the Auditorium, C-Block, Administrative Building Complex. Kiran Rao, who has directed the movie, and Aamir Khan, the producer, will also be present during the screening''.
‘Laapataa Ladies’ is a social satire which is based on the theme of gender equality. It is fun and entertaining and comes with a strong social message. The film is about two rural brides who get swapped and lose their way because of their veils. After its world premiere as 'Lost Ladies' at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, 2023, it hit the screens on March 1, 2024. Despite not having a huge star cast, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ became the most talked about film much before its release. Audiences and critics praised the film. Though it didn't perform well at the box office, it won't be wrong to say that it is one of the best movies of 2024 so far.
'Laapataa Ladies' is produced by Jio Studios, Kindling Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav and Ravi Kishan in key roles. The script is inspired by an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.