'Laapataa Ladies' To Be Screened In Supreme Court Today; Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao To Attend

‘Laapataa Ladies’ is a social satire which is based on the theme of gender equality. It is fun and entertaining and comes with a strong social message. The film is about two rural brides who get swapped and lose their way because of their veils. After its world premiere as 'Lost Ladies' at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, 2023, it hit the screens on March 1, 2024. Despite not having a huge star cast, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ became the most talked about film much before its release. Audiences and critics praised the film. Though it didn't perform well at the box office, it won't be wrong to say that it is one of the best movies of 2024 so far.