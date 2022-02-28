Fans Call Tejasswi Prakash As 'Karan Kundrra Ki Dulhan' After She Sports A Bridal Look

‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner Tejasswi Prakash is currently busy with the shooting of the sixth season of the super-hit show, ‘Naagin’. In the show, she is playing the role of a shape-changing serpent. In one of the upcoming episodes of the show, Tejasswi Prakash will be seen in a bridal avatar and reportedly, the shooting for the same has already taken place.

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash's pictures from the sets of 'Naagin 6' went viral on social media in which the actress was seen dressed in a traditional bridal red lehenga. Have a look:

While Prakash looks absolutely stunning in this red attire, pictures have also left fans excited. Netizens were quick to call her 'Karan Kundrra ki dulhan'.

For the unversed, actor Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash developed a romantic relationship during their ‘Bigg Boss 15’ journey. The two expressed love for each other in the controversial show and turned love birds. Earlier, when asked about her marriage plans with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash had said that both of them have a tight schedule and are busy with their lives currently.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra recently unveiled the poster of their first music video which is titled ‘Rula Deti Hai’. The song will be released on March 3.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, a promo of ‘Naagin 6’ was released in which Tejasswi Prakash was seen dressed in a bridal look as she turned into her serpentine form of Sarvasreshth Shesh Naagin.