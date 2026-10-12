Ekta Kapoor confirms The Dirty Picture 2 is being planned after 15 years.
The producer hints that the sequel may feature a different protagonist.
The original 2011 film reportedly earned ₹117 crore on an ₹11 crore budget.
Ekta Kapoor has confirmed that The Dirty Picture 2 is in the works, 15 years after the original film starring Vidya Balan became a box-office success. Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, the producer revealed that she is planning a sequel but kept its central character under wraps, hinting that the story may move beyond Silk Smitha.
Ekta Kapoor confirms The Dirty Picture 2
During her appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Kapoor announced, “I'm doing one very big film, so for the first time I'm saying I'm making Dirty Picture 2. For the first time after 15 years, I'm planning it."
Kapoor explained that the original film explored the life of Silk, a woman judged for expressing her sexuality openly. She said she did not view the character as a victim and believes there is scope to tell another story around someone with a similar attitude.
“So Dirty Picture 2 will also be about somebody like that. A man? Maybe. Let’s see. A girl. Okay, I am not telling you whose story. It’s a big announcement I’ll do in some time,” she said, suggesting that the sequel could have a different protagonist.
What was The Dirty Picture about?
Released in 2011, The Dirty Picture was directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. Inspired by the lives of South Indian actresses Silk Smitha and Disco Shanti, the film followed Reshma, played by Vidya Balan, as she entered the film industry and rose to fame as Silk.
Emraan Hashmi played filmmaker Abraham, while Naseeruddin Shah portrayed ageing commercial actor Ramakanth. Made on a reported budget of ₹11 crore, the film reportedly earned around ₹117 crore worldwide.
Ekta Kapoor recalls being called a ‘tantrik’
On the same podcast, Kapoor recalled being labelled a “tantrik” in her twenties because of how she dressed. She said people questioned her choice of wearing a tika and a dhaga.
“Wearing a tika and wearing a dhaga is dressed like a freak, my darling? Log kehte the ki aap tantrik ho (People used to say that you are a tantrik),” she said.
No release date or casting details have been announced for The Dirty Picture 2.