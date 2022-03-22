Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

New Pictures Of Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone From 'Pathan' Set, Pique Fans Interest

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted on 'Pathaan' sets in Spain. She looked unhappy about being papped.

New Pictures Of Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone From 'Pathan' Set, Pique Fans Interest
Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 8:19 pm

Actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan continue to shoot for their upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ in Spain. New behind-the-scene pictures of the two have been shared online.

However, the actress seems to be upset about being clicked, after her pictures in a yellow swimsuit were leaked online last week. In the new pictures, the actress is seen showing her middle finger to the photographer as she stands with Khan on a balcony.

Related stories

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Shares Experience Of Working With Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Leaves For 'Pathaan' Shoot, Netizens React

Deepika Padukone Recalls The Worst Advice She Ever Got

A paparazzo account shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Deepika Padukone's gesture probably directed at those who took photos of the shoot from the public street."

In the picture, the actress was seen in a long winter jacket and Khan was in a black one. While Khan seemed to be holding a cigarette, the actress was seen showing her middle fingers to the camera.

He also posted a picture from the shoot, with the actress in a white and orange costume and Khan in shirt and denim, with a drink in his hand.

‘Pathaan’ marks Khan's comeback after his 2018 film ‘Zero’. This is Khan and Padukone's fourth film together. It also stars John Abraham

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood News Bollywood Movies Bollywood Actress Upcoming Project Upcoming Movies Upcoming Bollywood Movie Deepika Padukone Shah Rukh Khan John Abraham Spain
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

DGCA Puts Boeing 737 Fleets In India On 'Enhanced Surveillance' After China Plane Crash

DGCA Puts Boeing 737 Fleets In India On 'Enhanced Surveillance' After China Plane Crash

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years

Who Is Delhi's 'SRC Aunty': Woman Selling Hindi Literature Books For 25 Years