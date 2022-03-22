New Pictures Of Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone From 'Pathan' Set, Pique Fans Interest

Actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan continue to shoot for their upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ in Spain. New behind-the-scene pictures of the two have been shared online.

However, the actress seems to be upset about being clicked, after her pictures in a yellow swimsuit were leaked online last week. In the new pictures, the actress is seen showing her middle finger to the photographer as she stands with Khan on a balcony.

A paparazzo account shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Deepika Padukone's gesture probably directed at those who took photos of the shoot from the public street."

In the picture, the actress was seen in a long winter jacket and Khan was in a black one. While Khan seemed to be holding a cigarette, the actress was seen showing her middle fingers to the camera.

He also posted a picture from the shoot, with the actress in a white and orange costume and Khan in shirt and denim, with a drink in his hand.

‘Pathaan’ marks Khan's comeback after his 2018 film ‘Zero’. This is Khan and Padukone's fourth film together. It also stars John Abraham